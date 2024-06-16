Holders Italy begin title defence with win over Albania

Nicolo Barella is only the fourth Italy player to score at two European Championships

Source: BBC

Holders Italy secured a hard-fought victory against Albania in their Euro 2024 opener, despite Albania's Nedim Bajrami scoring the fastest goal in tournament history after just 23 seconds.

Bajrami capitalized on Federico Dimarco's error to put Albania ahead. However, Italy quickly equalized through Alessandro Bastoni's header from a Lorenzo Pellegrini corner in the 11th minute.



Five minutes later, Nicolo Barella put Italy in the lead with a 20-yard strike. Italy dominated possession, having 72.2% in the first half and 13 shots to Albania's four.

Despite controlling the second half, Italy couldn't extend their lead, but Albania posed no real threat, with Gianluigi Donnarumma saving their best chance late on.



