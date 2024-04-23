Homegrown players have quality to merit Black Stars call up – Nurudeen Amadu

Nurudeen Amadu

FC Samartex 1996's head coach, Nurudeen Amadu has emphasised the importance of finding a balance between foreign-based and homegrown talents within the Black Stars' technical team.

He believes that there is an excessive reliance on foreign players, overlooking the wealth of talent present in the Ghana Premier League.



Amadu raises concerns about the limited opportunities for local players to showcase their abilities at the national level, expressing worry about the oversight of numerous talented individuals within the domestic league by national selectors.



He specifically mentions Razak Simpson of Nations FC and Alhassan Mankuyeli of RTU as examples of players who deserve consideration for the Black Stars.



While he acknowledges the authority of the national team management in player selection, Amadu criticizes the restricted chances given to local talents in the Black Stars squad. He emphasizes the necessity of providing significant playing time for these players, highlighting the successful integration of local talents with foreign-based players in teams like Madagascar.

Despite recognizing the autonomy of the national team handlers in their selection process, Amadu stresses the significance of evaluating local players to enhance their confidence and performance.



He suggests that foreign-based players may sometimes underperform, underscoring the importance of exploring the talent pool within Ghana.



Amadu stated, "The national team handlers know what they are after, and you cannot force them to take a player but what I want to say is that not only our (Samartex) players but they must look at some local players to encourage them because sometimes the foreign ones who come don’t perform well," as reported by Graphic Sports.



As the Black Stars prepare for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic in June, discussions arise regarding squad selection and the inclusion of domestic talents.