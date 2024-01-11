How Asamoah Gyan, Dede Ayew 'stormed' Jubilee House to negotiate winning bonuses with Akufo-Addo

Asamoah Gyan and Dede Ayew

As the 34th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations draws close, stories of happenings in teams’ camp, particularly the Black Stars are being retold to highlight specific strengths and weaknesses within the team.

One such story has been told by ace sports journalist Bright Kankam Boadu who prides himself on covering various tournaments since 2002.



In this story, Bright Kankam Boadu sought to shed light on a major happening in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations that encapsulates what he considers to be one of the biggest challenges of the Black Stars teams of the last few years.



Kankam Boadu on Pure FM recollected albeit allegedly that in the lead-up to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, Asamoah Gyan and Andre Ayew who were the leaders of the playing body bypassed the Ghana Football Association and Sports Ministry to negotiate winning bonuses with President Akufo-Addo.



According to him, the then Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Kwame Asiamah was in his constituency when he received information that the two footballers had stormed the Jubilee House to meet with the president over bonuses for the tournament.



He recounted further that the players were able to strike a 12,000-dollar per match deal with President Akufo-Addo with a promise that the increment would enhance their chances of winning the tournament.

Not only did the players allegedly promise President Akufo-Addo to win the trophy but they also managed to convince him to fly to Egypt and watch Ghana’s opening game which was against Benin.



While President Akufo-Addo held his side of the deal, the players could not fulfil theirs as Ghana drew the first game.



“The captains of the Black Stars woke up one morning and went to the presidency. The minister was in his constituency when he was called that Black Stars had come to the presidency to negotiate bonuses.



“They promised to win the tournament if their demands were met. It's Asamoah Gyan and Dede. It was the 2019 AFCON and President Akufo-Addo promised to give them $12,000. They agreed on the 12 and assured the president of victory in their first game. President Akufo-Addo indeed came and we drew with them.



“After the game, the minister wanted to return with the president but he asked him to stay back. In our second game, we won 2-0 against Guinea Bissau and in the evening of that game, the players protested that they agreed to $12,000 with the president so will not accept 10,000. They stormed the minister’s hotel room to register their protest, he said.

Bright Kankam Boadu was bemoaning what he perceives to be a mentality challenge facing the Black Stars in their bid to win the country what has so far been an elusive fifth AFCON trophy.



According to him, until the players shift their focus from money to winning the trophy, the country will continue to suffer heartbreaks at the continental football showpiece.



Despite his belief in the quality of players available to Chris Hughton, Bright Kankam Boadu is not optimistic about Ghana’s chances due to factors such as the coach and team mentality.



We have very good players who are doing well at club level. Kudus and Inaki have been great for their clubs. Jordan Ayew is a totally different player when playing for Crystal Palace. It's their attitude that’s the problem. We complain about coaching but let’s look at the attitude of the players. I want to see a Black Stars team that goes to the field to fight for results. The problem is the mentality of the problems.



Ghana at AFCON 2022

The Black Stars' opening game at the tournament which is against Cape Verde will be played at the Felix Houphet Boigny Stadium at 8:00 pm Ghana time (20:00 GMT).



The next assignment for the Black Stars is the much anticipated one many expect to be a battle between Liverpool’s Mohammed Salah and West Ham United’s Mohammed Kudus.



At exactly 8:00pm (20:00 GMT) on January 18, 2024, Egypt and Ghana will lock horns in the second Group B game of the tournament.



The game will be played at the Felix Houphet Boigny Stadium.



Ghana’s last group game is against Mozambique on January 22, 2024 at the Olympic Stadium of Obimpe.

The time for the game is 8:00pm Ghana time (20:00 GMT)



