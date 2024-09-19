How Leipzig became 'perfect' destination for Europe's young stars

RB Leipzig signed Norway winger Antonio Nusa, right, from Club Brugge in August

Source: BBC

After a summer where he showcased his skills as one of Europe's top playmakers, Dani Olmo's departure has likely raised some alarms at RB Leipzig.

However, the Bundesliga team viewed the transfer as a testament to their strategy of attracting young talent.

Olmo's move to Barcelona for £51m came after a successful Euro 2024 with Spain, where he was a joint top-scorer, and followed four impressive years at Leipzig after his transfer from Dinamo Zagreb.



