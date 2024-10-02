Sports

How Man Utd could line up against FC Porto as Erik ten Hag eyes redemption with Europa League win

Screenshot 20241002 084331.png Manchester United’s Europa League campaign is already looking shaky after a tough start

Wed, 2 Oct 2024 Source: Lighters Zone

Manchester United's Europa League journey is off to a rocky beginning, prompting Erik ten Hag to seek a strong reaction from his squad.

This week, they encounter a challenging away match against FC Porto, which promises to be difficult.

The situation is further complicated by recent injuries to Kobbie Mainoo and Mason Mount, intensifying the urgency for the Red Devils to establish a successful strategy swiftly.

