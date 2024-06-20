How 'fabulous' Gilmour helped spark Scotland revival

Billy Gilmour

Source: BBC

Billy Gilmour only had to chase German shadows for part of Scotland's Euro 2024 mauling in Munich on Friday.

The Brighton midfielder's introduction, moments before the hosts' fourth goal, came too late to make any odds.



But his influence was more keenly felt on Wednesday as Steve Clarke's side injected their campaign with a hit of positivity by claiming a point against Switzerland.

Suddenly, with the 23-year-old in the XI, Scotland were able to retain the ball better, dictate the tempo, and manage a contest that they might even have won.



Read full article