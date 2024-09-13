Hybrid Pitch Is The Solution To Our Stadia Problems – Blaze Investments To Sports Ministry

Alhaji Salifu Sinkare

Source: Ghanasportspage

Alhaji Salifu Sinkare, the CEO of Blaze Investments, has recommended to the sports ministry the implementation of Hybrid Pitches at Accra and Baba Yara Stadia to address the ongoing issues with pitch quality.

Concerns have been raised by Ghanaian football fans regarding the inadequate upkeep of natural grass pitches across national stadiums.



Since February 2022, Baba Yara has been the sole licensed venue in Ghana for grade A national team matches.

However, on September 11, the Ghana Football Association revealed that the Confederation of African Football has banned Baba Yara from hosting international matches due to the poor condition of its pitch, prompting significant criticism towards the sports ministry and the government for their lack of maintenance.



