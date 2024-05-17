I am a better free-kick taker than Cristiano Ronaldo - Dong-Bortey

Bernard Dong-Bortey

Bernard Dong-Bortey has recently claimed his superiority over Cristiano Ronaldo in free-kick taking during an interview with Mothers 102.FM in Accra.

Dong-Bortey confidently stated that his dead-ball skills are better than those of the former Real Madrid player.



He mentioned that players like Ronaldinho, Roberto Carlos, David Beckham, Pirlo, and Juninho should be considered in discussions about free-kick abilities, rather than Ronaldo.

Dong-Bortey, known for his goal-scoring prowess and expertise in free-kicks during his career, emphasized that Ronaldo's skills in this area do not match his own.



Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, currently plays for Al Nassr in the Saudi Professional League after achieving success with clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus.