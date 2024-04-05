I am a man of good character - Kwesi Nyantakyi reveals

Kwesi Nyantakyi

Nyantakyi, the former president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), maintains that his integrity remains unblemished despite the corruption allegations that marred his time in office.

Once a prominent figure in football administration, Nyantakyi's career crumbled following a corruption scandal in 2018.



Exposed in an undercover investigation by journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, Nyantakyi was accused of accepting bribes and misusing his authority. Consequently, he stepped down from his position at the GFA, as well as relinquishing his roles within FIFA and CAF.



Despite being handed a lifetime ban and a hefty fine by FIFA, Nyantakyi's ban was later reduced to 15 years after an appeal. Currently facing charges related to fraud and corruption, Nyantakyi has been granted bail as legal proceedings continue.

Despite these legal challenges, Nyantakyi has expressed his intention to venture into politics by contesting the Ejisu constituency by-election. He stands by his character, highlighting the absence of any formal condemnation from a court or official body.



Nyantakyi's bid to fill the vacant seat left by the late John Kumah in the Ejisu Constituency reflects his desire to transition into a political role.