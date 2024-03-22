I am going to build a solid team - Otto Addo

Otto Addo

Otto Addo, the head coach of the Black Stars, has shared his thoughts on the long-term rebuilding of the Ghanaian national football team following their disappointing performances in recent African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournaments.

Addo expressed his insights ahead of Ghana's upcoming FIFA international friendly against Nigeria in Marrakech on Friday.



Ghana has faced difficulties in the last two AFCONs, failing to progress beyond the group stage. In the 2023 edition held in Ivory Coast, Ghana exited with just two points, while in the previous tournament in Cameroon, they managed only one point.



During an interview with the Ghana Football Association Communications, Addo acknowledged the team's current low point but emphasized the importance of honest self-assessment.



Addo highlighted that the gap between African nations is narrowing, making it challenging to predict outcomes based on perceived team strength.

The coach revealed that he and his staff have plans to enhance Ghana's chances of winning.



"Looking at the data, we are currently at a very low point. However, we were unfortunate in how we exited the African Cup of Nations. In Africa, the countries are becoming closer in terms of competitiveness. It's not like before where we could clearly see one team being better than the other. It's still a close competition, but we need to be honest with ourselves," he said.



"In the last two AFCONs, our performance was not up to par. We faced difficulties against so-called smaller countries, and improving in these games is one of our targets. We aim to dominate these matches, although it's impossible to predict the outcome. The coaching staff has ideas and plans to increase our chances of winning, and we will work on these ideas whenever we come together and execute them on the field," he added.