I am not aware of any pressure on Kwesi Appiah to resign from ExCO - Dr Randy Abbey

Dr. Randy Abbey, a member of the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has expressed that he is not aware of any external influences compelling Kwesi Appiah to step down from his position.

Appiah, currently the head coach of the Sudanese national team, was elected to serve on the Executive Council of the Football Association.

Nevertheless, various reports indicate that there is increasing pressure on Kwesi Appiah to resign. In an interview, Dr. Abbey firmly asserted that he has no knowledge of any plot aimed at persuading Kwesi Appiah to vacate his role.