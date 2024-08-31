Sports

I am not aware of any pressure on Kwesi Appiah to resign from ExCO - Dr Randy Abbey

Sat, 31 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dr. Randy Abbey, a member of the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has expressed that he is not aware of any external influences compelling Kwesi Appiah to step down from his position.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live