I am not surprised we struggled to beat Ethiopia - Yussif Basigi

Yussif Basigi

Yussif Basigi, the head coach of Ghana's National Under 20 Women's Football Team (the Black Princesses), acknowledged that his team's difficulties against Ethiopia in the opening game of the 13th African Games were not unexpected.

This statement was made during a post-game interview following Ghana's 1-0 victory over Ethiopia to kick off their campaign in the African Games, which are being hosted by Ghana for the first time.



Comfort Owusu secured the winning goal in the second half by successfully putting the ball into the net after striker Mukarama Abdulai's initial shot was saved.



The match was temporarily suspended for nearly 30 minutes due to a power outage at the Cape Coast Stadium, drawing attention to Ghana's unreliable power supply - a concern that former Minister of Youth and Sports Nii Lante Vanderpuye had raised prior to the commencement of the African Games.



During his statement to the press, coach Basigi recognized the strength of Ethiopia's team, stating, "From my knowledge of Ethiopia, they are a formidable opponent, so I expected a challenging match and it's no surprise that we had difficulty defeating them."

"This marks the beginning of our inaugural game, and I am aware that the forthcoming matches will present a distinct experience."



In the 89th minute, Abiba Musah's dismissal resulted in Ghana finishing the game with 10 players. On Tuesday, March 12, the Black Princesses will face Tanzania at the Cape Coast Stadium.



