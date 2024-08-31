Sports

I am positive we will have a good season, says Leicester City forward Jordan Ayew

Jordan Ayew3223.png Jordan Ayew

Sat, 31 Aug 2024 Source: Footballghana

Ghanaian international Jordan Ayew expresses a positive outlook regarding Leicester City's prospects for the current season.

Despite the Foxes' recent return to the Premier League and a difficult beginning—drawing 1-1 against Tottenham and suffering a 2-1 defeat to Fulham—Ayew remains confident in the team's capabilities.

Leicester City recently achieved a significant turnaround with a commanding 4-0 win over Tranmere Rovers in the EFL Cup, during which Ayew netted his inaugural goal for the club.

Having transferred to Leicester from Crystal Palace on a two-year contract, Ayew is optimistic that the club's new signings will play a vital role in ensuring a successful season.

He urged supporters to stand by the team during tough times, highlighting the crucial role of their encouragement.

Source: Footballghana