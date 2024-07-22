I believe in the direction of the team - Yussif Alhassan Chibsah speaks after joining Nation FC

Yussif Alhassan Chibsah

Nations FC's latest addition, Yussif Alhassan Chibsah, is thrilled to be part of the team after moving from Aduana Stars.

The 24-year-old midfielder impressed last season and is anticipated to make a significant impact in the upcoming football season.

Chibsah was a key player for Aduana Stars, who finished 5th in the previous league season, making 32 appearances and scoring four goals in the Ghana Premier League.



