“I can see the quality” – Hansi Flick heaps praise on Barcelona following Catalan derby rout

Hansi Flick

Source: Football-espana

Barcelona continued their remarkable season on Sunday, achieving a convincing 4-1 win against local rivals Girona.

This victory reinstates their four-point advantage at the top of La Liga, marking their sixth consecutive win since the season commenced last month.

The team's performance was commanding, and Hansi Flick expressed his satisfaction with the players during the post-match press conference at Montilivi.



Read full article