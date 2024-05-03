I can't explain why Hearts of Oak lost to Accra Lions - Abdul Bashiru

Abdul Rahim Bashiru

Abdul Rahim Bashiru, the assistant coach of Hearts of Oak, expressed his inability to provide a clear explanation for the team's loss to Accra Lions on Wednesday.

Ibrahim Issah's goal in the second half secured the victory for the Lions, marking their first win over Acca Hearts of Oak since joining the Ghana Premier League.



Despite a strong start and several missed opportunities in the first half, the Phobians were unable to capitalize on their chances, ultimately leading to their defeat.



Bashiru lamented the team's inability to convert chances and acknowledged the solid defence and goalkeeping of the Accra Lions.

The loss has pushed Hearts of Oak down to 12th place in the league standings, while Accra Lions have climbed to third place.



Their upcoming match is against Berekum Chelsea at Golden City Park on Saturday, May 4, 2024.