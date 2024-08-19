“I feel amazing” - Mohammed Fuseini reacts after inspiring Union Saint-Gilloise's narrow win in Belgium

Ghanaian forward Mohammed Fuseini has expressed his enthusiasm following his pivotal role in leading Union Saint-Gilloise to a victory against Sporting Charleroi in the Belgium Jupiler Pro League.

The former Sturm Graz player was called upon during Saturday's match as his team faced off against Sporting Charleroi.



Union Saint-Gilloise secured a narrow win over their rivals, thanks to a goal from Mohammed Fuseini. The Right to Dream Academy alumnus successfully converted a penalty late in the match, marking his first home goal for the Belgian club. Fuseini confidently struck from the spot just three minutes into stoppage time.



"I feel incredible. I have great confidence in the team. We must continue to work together; it may take time to score more goals, but we need to persist, and we will achieve more victories," he stated in a post-match interview.

"Taking penalties has always been one of my strengths. I do not feel pressure when taking them. When the opportunity arises, I simply focus on scoring," he added.



The 22-year-old has already scored two goals and provided an assist in three appearances since joining Union Saint-Gilloise.