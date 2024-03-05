I have rich experience to coach Black Stars - Karim Zito

Abdul Karim Zito

Karim Zito, a veteran Ghanaian coach, believes that he possesses the necessary skills and qualifications to lead the senior national team, the Black Stars. Currently, Ghana is without a head coach after Chris Hughton was dismissed in January of this year.

Hughton's departure came after the team's disappointing performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast, where they were eliminated in the group phase for the second consecutive time.



A committee consisting of five members has been formed to recommend a coach to the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), and they have submitted their report.



However, Karim Zito, who is currently the coach of Dreams FC, expressed his eagerness to coach the Black Stars due to his extensive experience. He highlighted his achievements with clubs and national teams, including winning the U-20 Championship with the Black Satellites.

Despite facing criticism for his association with Kurt Okraku, Zito stated that he would not decline the opportunity to coach the Black Stars, emphasizing his expertise and deep understanding of the game.



In the meantime, local media reports suggest that Otto Addo is the frontrunner to be reappointed as the Black Stars coach.