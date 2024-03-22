I hope the players get my tactics right to get a win over Nigeria - Otto Addo

Otto Addo

Otto Addo, the recently reinstated coach of the Black Stars, is filled with optimism regarding the incorporation of fresh talent into his team's playing style before their friendly encounter with Nigeria.

The clash between Ghana and their rivals is scheduled to take place at the Stade de Marrakesh later tonight, with the match eagerly anticipated and kick-off set for 16:00 GMT.



Addo, who recently unveiled his 26-man squad, has included several new faces who are expected to make their debut against the Super Eagles. In anticipation of the match, the former Ghanaian international expressed his enthusiasm for returning to his position as coach, while emphasizing the significance of the newcomers embracing his coaching philosophy.



He foresees an exhilarating showdown against the runners-up of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. "I am delighted to be back. It has been quite an interesting journey because if you compare the current squad to the one at the AFCON, there have been numerous replacements due to injuries," he stated on the Ghana FA website.

"We have had around seven to eight new players in camp, who possess less experience but have a promising future ahead of them. It was truly fascinating to witness them on the field, assuming good positions both with and without the ball, and adapting to my philosophy and style of play. I am genuinely excited for tomorrow."



He further added, "This match will be particularly significant for the young players to showcase their quality. They will have the opportunity to combine their skills with the experienced players who have been here for some time, guiding them along the way. I believe it will be an intriguing match."