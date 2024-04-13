I joined LA Galaxy to make history - Joseph Paintsil

John Painstil

Ghanaian winger Joseph Paintsil has expressed his determination to make history at Major League Soccer side LA Galaxy.

The 26-year-old recently joined the team from Belgian club KRC Genk in a lucrative €8 million deal.



Since his arrival, Paintsil has made seven appearances for LA Galaxy, scoring two goals. In an interview, he revealed his ambition to follow in the footsteps of legendary players like David Beckham and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, aiming to leave a lasting legacy at the club.



Paintsil emphasized that his goal is not just to enjoy the lifestyle in LA or California, but to make a significant impact and be remembered for his achievements, just like the aforementioned football icons.

The talented attacker is eager to win trophies and contribute to the team's success.



Paintsil will be back in action when LA Galaxy travels to face Vancouver at the BC Place on Sunday.