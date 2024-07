Julian Alvarez joined Manchester City from River Plate for £14.1m in January 2022

Source: BBC

Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez says he will make a decision about his future at the club after the Paris 2024 Games.

Alvarez, 24, is due to make his third start for Argentina at the Olympics when they face Ukraine on Tuesday (16:00 BST) in Lyon.

In March 2023, Alvarez signed a one-year contract extension to keep him at City until 2028.



