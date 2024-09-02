'I'm not Harry Potter' - Ten Hag defends Man Utd after Liverpool loss

Match of the Day 2: How Man Utd paid for 'massive mistakes' against Liverpool

Source: BBC

Manchester United's manager, Erik ten Hag, has stated that he is "not Harry Potter" and firmly believes that his team has a significant opportunity to secure a trophy this season, despite suffering a disappointing 3-0 loss at home to Liverpool.

The visiting team had an initial goal disallowed before Luis Diaz scored two goals within a span of seven minutes during the first half at Old Trafford.

Mohamed Salah then contributed a third goal just nine minutes into the second half, and United were fortunate to avoid a repeat of their 5-0 defeat in the same match-up in 2021.



