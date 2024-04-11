I’m not rebuilding Hearts of Oak – Aboubakar Ouattara

Aboubakar Ouattara

Hearts of Oak's head coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, has emphasized that he is not in the process of rebuilding the team following their second consecutive defeat against Bibiani GoldStars in the Ghana Premier League last Sunday.

GoldStars handed the Ivorian trainer his first home defeat in seven games, keeping the Phobians in the bottom half of the table.



Ouattara expressed his confidence in the team's existing foundation, stating, "For me, I believe in this team. We are not aiming for the league title, but we are focused on progress. I am not starting from scratch; I am working to elevate the team with the resources available."

Hearts of Oak currently hold the tenth position in the league standings with 32 points, trailing leaders Samartex by 13 points after 24 matches this season.



Their upcoming league fixture will see them face champions Medeama on Wednesday.