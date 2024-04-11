I'm not sure Hearts of Oak will win the league this season - Aboubakar Ouattara

Aboubakar Ouattara

Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara lacks confidence in the Phobians' ability to win the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League title.

Nevertheless, he remains optimistic about turning things around because he believes the team already has a solid foundation in place. Ouattara, who took charge midway through the season, had a promising start with five consecutive undefeated matches.



However, GoldStars handed him his first home defeat in seven games, making it his second consecutive loss. Despite this setback, Ouattara emphasizes that he is not looking to rebuild the team or establish a new foundation.

Instead, he aims to elevate the team's performance using the resources at his disposal.



Currently, Hearts of Oak sits in tenth place on the league table with 32 points, trailing leaders Samartex by 13 points after 24 games. Their next league match will be against reigning champions Medeama on Wednesday.