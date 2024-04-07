I played my best football in the UAE - Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan, the former captain of the Black Stars, has emphasized that he showcased his finest football skills during his career in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In 2011, Gyan surprised many football enthusiasts when he joined Al Ain on an initial loan deal from Sunderland.



However, after just one season, the deal became permanent, and the 38-year-old striker signed a five-year contract.



Throughout his time in the UAE, Gyan scored an impressive total of 95 goals in 83 appearances.



During an interview on GTV's Breakfast Show on Friday, Gyan expressed his belief that his best performances occurred in the UAE.



"It's quite interesting and funny, but my favorite country is the UAE. I played my best football there. People thought my career was finished when I went there," Gyan stated.

"But when I represented the national team, my international record was much better than it was in Europe."



When asked about his experience living in the UAE, Gyan replied, "I was solely there to play football. They took care of everything for me. They provided me with a fully furnished nine-bedroom house and simply told me to go out and play football, to score for them."



"When playing in the UAE, they would go above and beyond to ensure your needs were met, so you could focus solely on playing football," he added.



Aside from his time in the UAE, Asamoah Gyan also had stints in France, Italy, England, Turkey, China, and India.