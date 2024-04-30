I sat in the middle of the pitch because fans poured urine on me – Bashir Hayford

Bashir Hayford sits in the middle of the pitch

Heart of Lions head coach Bashir Hayford has explained his actions during their recent Ghana Premier League game against Bechem United.

Hayford, an experienced trainer, caused a delay in the match by sitting down in protest after their 1-1 draw at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.



He has now revealed that he took a seat in the middle of the pitch because fans had poured urine on him, leading him to liken the game to war.



He later explained that the fans not only poured urine on him but also spat on him from behind the bench.

In response to the fans' protests about a disallowed goal, Hayford decided to take a stand by going onto the pitch with a chair.



Despite taking an early lead through Emmanuel Ofori Sakyi, Heart of Lions conceded an equalizer in first-half stoppage time through Francis Acquah.



With 29 points from 28 games, Heart of Lions currently find themselves in the relegation zone, three points away from safety.