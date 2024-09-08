I saw athlete running towards me on fire after attack, neighbour tells BBC

Agnes Barabara said she tried to help her neighbour Rebecca Cheptegei

Source: BBC

Flowers have been laid on the scorched grass outside Rebecca Cheptegei's home, where she desperately rolled to extinguish the flames that consumed her.

The 33-year-old Olympic athlete passed away on Thursday due to injuries inflicted by her former partner, who allegedly poured petrol on her and ignited her while she was at home with her two daughters.

"I was inside when I heard people yelling 'fire.' When I stepped outside, I saw Rebecca running towards my house, engulfed in flames, crying for help," recounted Agnes Barabara, Ms. Cheptegei’s neighbor, with tears in her eyes during an interview with the BBC.



