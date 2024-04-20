I scored against Zamalek during my time in Egypt - Dreams FC star John Antwi

John Antwi

Dreams FC forward, John Antwi, has reminisced about his time in Egypt as he prepares for the CAF Confederation Cup match against Zamalek.

He had a successful career in Egypt, scoring 102 goals, and representing various clubs including Al Ahly, Ismailly, Pyramids FC, and Misr El-Makasa.



Speaking about his return to Egypt, Antwi expressed his excitement, particularly about facing Zamalek.



He mentioned that matches between Al Ahly and Zamalek are always challenging, but he has played against Zamalek before and even scored against them.



Therefore, going back to Egypt to play against Zamalek is something that brings him joy.

After almost a decade in Egypt, Anwi returned to Ghana in 2023 to join Dreams FC, a Premier League side.



He has been a key player for the team in the CAF Confederation Cup, and they have achieved great success in their first participation, reaching the semi-finals.



Antwi acknowledged the club's progress, considering their status as a small club competing in multiple competitions, including the FA Cup quarterfinals and the Ghana League.



Reflecting on the season, Antwi praised the team's young and inexperienced players for their achievements, stating that reaching this stage of the competition is a significant accomplishment for the club.