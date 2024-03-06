"I understand how Ghana football works" - Coach Karim Zito asserts

Karim Zito

Ghanaian coach Karim Zito asserts that his deep understanding of the complexities of Ghanaian football sets him apart from other coaches.

This statement highlights his confidence in being a strong candidate for the open Black Stars coaching position.



Following Ghana's underwhelming performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the subsequent dismissal of Hughton, Zito's successful leadership of the U-20 Black Satellites in the 2021 U-20 Championship further supports his claim.

Despite facing scrutiny for his connection with Kurt Okraku, Zito remains steadfast in his eagerness to seize the opportunity to coach the Black Stars.