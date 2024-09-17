I've been through a lot of pain - Joshua

'Confident, powerful, sharp' - how Anthony Joshua got back to his best

Source: BBC

Anthony Joshua reflects on the significant challenges he has faced over the last two years as he prepares to compete for the world championship title for the third time against fellow British heavyweight Daniel Dubois this Saturday.

The 34-year-old will face 27-year-old Dubois, the IBF titleholder, in front of a record-breaking crowd of 96,000 at Wembley Stadium.

After suffering a second consecutive defeat to Oleksandr Usyk in August 2022, which left him in tears, Joshua has worked hard to regain his position as the mandatory challenger.



