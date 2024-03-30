I've to work hard to secure a place in the next Black Stars call-up – Edmund Addo

Edmund Addo

Ghanaian footballer, Edmund Addo, has expressed his determination to stay focused and not become complacent, despite his impressive performance for the national team, the Black Stars, this month.

Addo, who played in the matches against Nigeria and Uganda during the March international break, acknowledged his good performance but emphasized the need to maintain a strong work ethic upon his return to his club.



He firmly believes that his consistent hard work at the club level is the key to earning a spot in the next Black Stars squad, as it is ultimately the coaching staff's decision to select players for call-ups.

"I have confidence in my abilities to be part of the team, but I understand that the coaching staff has the final say on who gets called up. Therefore, I will continue to work diligently at the club level to convince the coach and secure a place in the squad," stated Edmund Addo.



Looking ahead, the Black Stars will regroup in June for two matches in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.