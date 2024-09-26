I want to spend my entire career at Athletic Bilbao - Inaki Williams

Ghanaian striker Inaki Williams has voiced his intention to stay with Athletic Bilbao, aspiring to be a one-club player. Born in the Basque Country to Ghanaian parents, he joined the team at 20 from Basconia.

After progressing through the youth ranks, he now serves as the vice-captain and aims to continue his journey with the club.



At 30, Williams has made over 400 appearances for the first team, including a La Liga record of 251 consecutive matches. He played a key role in winning the 2020–21 Supercopa de Espana and contributed to the club's first Copa del Rey title in 40 years during the 2023–24 season.

He expressed to AS, "I would like to be a One Club Man, spend my entire career at Athletic," emphasizing his pride in this ambition.



His Basque first name was given in honor of a Caritas volunteer who helped his family upon their arrival in Spain.