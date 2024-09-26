Sports

I want to spend my entire career at Athletic Bilbao - Inaki Williams

Inaki Williams 24 24 (1) Inaki Williams

Thu, 26 Sep 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian striker Inaki Williams has voiced his intention to stay with Athletic Bilbao, aspiring to be a one-club player. Born in the Basque Country to Ghanaian parents, he joined the team at 20 from Basconia.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live