“I would like to play with him every week” – Lamine Yamal on prospect of Nico Williams joining Barcelona

Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams

Source: Football-espana

Lamine Yamal has quickly established himself as one of the most celebrated footballers globally, having just turned 17 in July.

Over the past year, his on-field performances have been outstanding, and the exciting prospect is that he will continue to improve in the coming years.

He has also gained immense popularity, not just in Spain but worldwide. Recently, he appeared as a special guest on the well-known show "El Hormiguero," where he discussed several topics, including his deep affection for Barcelona, a club he has no plans of leaving.



