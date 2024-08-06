IBA holds chaotic news conference on Olympic boxing row

Lin Yu-ting (left) and Imane Khelif are both guaranteed at least a bronze medal in Paris

The International Boxing Association conducted a tumultuous press conference on Monday, resulting in more inquiries than clarifications regarding an eligibility dispute that has cast a shadow over boxing at the 2024 Olympics.

Imane Khelif from Algeria and Lin Yu-ting from Taiwan are assured of at least bronze medals in the women's division in Paris, having received clearance to participate in the Games from the International Olympic Committee (IOC).



This comes despite both athletes being disqualified from the 2023 Women's World Championships, an event organized by the IBA, which asserted that they did not meet gender eligibility criteria.

The IBA, which has been under Russian leadership and lost its recognition as the governing body for amateur boxing by the IOC in 2019 due to concerns regarding its governance and regulatory practices, convened a press conference in Paris. During this event, president Umar Kremlev and chief executive Chris Roberts were anticipated to provide further insights into the disqualifications.



