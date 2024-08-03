IBA is to award Angela Carini of Italy with Olympic champion prize money

Angela Carini the Italian Boxer

The International Boxing Association (IBA) will award Angela Carini, who abandoned her fight against Algeria’s Imane Khelif at the Paris 2024 Games, the IBA prize money as if she were an Olympic champion, according to President Umar Kremlev. Carini withdrew from the match after 46 seconds due to her inability to continue. Kremlev expressed empathy for Carini and criticized the treatment of women’s boxing. The IBA will also support Sitora Turdibekova of Uzbekistan. All Paris gold medallists in boxing will receive $100,000, with $50,000 going to the athlete, and significant prizes also allocated for silver and bronze medallists.

