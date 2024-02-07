IES urges government to address ECG losses for revenue boost

Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG)

The Institute for Energy Security (IES) is calling on the government to allocate sufficient resources to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to enhance revenue, emphasizing the need to address technical and commercial losses rather than resorting to tax measures.

The appeal comes in response to the government's introduction of a 15 percent Value Added Tax (VAT) on electricity consumption beyond the lifeline units for residential customers. The Deputy Energy Minister, Mr. Andrew Agyapa Mercer, clarified that this decision, though challenging, aims to settle debts owed to independent power producers.



Nana Amoasi VII, Executive Director of IES, highlighted the importance of minimizing technical losses, suggesting the implementation of smart meters capable of detecting theft and ensuring proper infrastructure in distribution lines.



Critiquing the government's approach to power sector policies, Nana Amoasi VII emphasized the necessity of engaging citizens transparently, being receptive to alternative views, and avoiding hasty policy implementations.

He expressed concern over the 15 percent VAT on electricity, urging the government to reconsider the decision, deeming it counterproductive for the energy sector.



Several unions, including the Trades Union Congress (TUC) and the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), have voiced opposition to the VAT implementation. Dr. Joseph Obeng, President of GUTA, stated that the additional costs would burden businesses, exacerbating the already high cost of doing business.



TUC's Deputy Secretary-General, Mr. Joshua Ansah, expressed concerns over the socio-economic impact on Ghanaians and emphasized the union's intent to proceed with planned demonstrations until receiving official assurance from the government regarding the tax withdrawal.