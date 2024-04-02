Ibrahim Osman assists a goal to help FC Nordsjaelland to beat Midtjylland 3-2

Ibrahim Osman

Ibrahim Osman, a talented Ghanaian winger, showcased his skills for FC Nordsjaelland during their match against FC Midtjylland in the Danish Superliga on Monday afternoon.

The young player delivered an impressive performance and contributed to a goal, ultimately helping his team secure a 3-2 victory on their opponent's turf.



In today's Round 23 contest, Midtjylland played as the home team but struggled to start the game on a positive note. FC Nordsjaelland took advantage of this and displayed their superiority early on.



In the 22nd minute, Daniel Svensson found the back of the net, giving FC Nordsjaelland the lead going into halftime.

The second half witnessed an exciting goal fest, much to the delight of the fans. Ibrahim Osman, a rising star in the Black Stars squad, assisted Oliver Antman in scoring the team's second goal in the 52nd minute, extending their lead to 2-0. Marcus Ingvartsen then added another goal, making it 3-0 for FC Nordsjaelland.



Despite goals from Charles and Cho Gue-Sung, FC Nordsjaelland couldn't complete a comeback and had to settle for a narrow defeat at the end of the match.