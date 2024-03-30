Ibrahim Osman scores for Nordsjaelland after Black Stars debut

Ibrahim Osman

Ibrahim Osman scored for Nordsjaelland shortly after his return from representing the Black Stars in his debut international matches against Nigeria and Uganda in Morocco.

Despite only arriving in Denmark two days prior, Osman made himself available for the Friday encounter and once again showcased his talent on the field.



Given his consistent brilliance throughout the season, it is not surprising that Osman is poised to join Brighton & Hove Albion after the season. While initially linked with West Ham, Brighton swiftly secured the deal.

Reports suggest that Osman will sign a five-year contract with the Premier League club, with the Seagulls reportedly paying a transfer fee of approximately £16 million for his services.



