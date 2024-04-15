Ibrahim Sadiq delighted after 'game changing' performance in AZ Alkmaar win

Ibrahim Sadiq

Ghanaian winger, Ibrahim Sadiq, expressed his delight after coming off the bench to inspire AZ Alkmaar to a remarkable comeback victory against RKC Waalwijk.

The talented former Ghana U17 star not only scored a goal but also provided an assist as AZ overturned a two-goal deficit to secure a 3-2 win in the Dutch Eredivisie. Sadiq's outstanding performance earned him the Man of the Match award, highlighting his impressive display on Saturday.



Speaking to reporters after the game, he expressed his happiness at contributing to the team's success and seizing the opportunity to showcase his abilities.



Despite starting the match on the bench, Sadiq was determined to make an impact and capitalize on the spaces he identified behind the opposition's defence and in the midfield.

His entrance in the 62nd minute proved to be a game-changer, as he swiftly assisted Yukinari Sugawara's goal in the 66th minute. Just nine minutes later, Sadiq himself found the back of the net, equalizing the scoreline for the home team.



Vangelis Pavlidis then secured the winning goal two minutes after Sadiq's strike, ensuring that AZ Alkmaar claimed all three points. Since joining the club in the winter transfer window from BK Hacken, the Ghana youth international has made a significant impact, featuring in 12 matches, scoring a goal, and providing two assists.