Ibrahim Salifu no longer plays for Hearts of Oak with passion - Amankwah Mireku

Ibrahim Salifu

Yaw Amankwah Mireku, the former captain of Accra Hearts of Oak, has expressed concerns about midfielder Salifu Ibrahim's commitment to the club this season.

Mireku, who was once a key player in the team's success, suggests that Ibrahim's enthusiasm for the game has diminished while wearing the Rainbowcolourss.



Ibrahim, who played a vital role in the club's victory in the Ghana Premier League last season after joining in February 2021, has seen a decline in his performance this season.



With only two goals and nine assists in 28 appearances, doubts about his dedication have arisen.



During an interview with Akoma FM, Mireku emphasized the danger of players prioritizing financial gains and extravagant lifestyles over their professional responsibilities.

He pointed out Ibrahim's diminishing passion as a reflection of a larger issue within the club, where players lose sight of their initial motivations.



"Players join Hearts of Oak and lose focus because they want to make money and live an unnecessary lifestyle. Salifu Ibrahim is a prime example. Was this his performance when he first joined the club? He no longer plays with the same passion or enthusiasm," he stated to Akoma FM.



"This is because he has lost sight of why he came to Hearts of Oak and is now enjoying. Now he's making money at Hearts of Oak," he added.