Ibrahim Tanko congratulates Accra Lions for getting first ever league win over Hearts of Oak

Ibrahim Tanko

Accra Lions Football Club, who joined the Ghana Premier League in the 2021-2022 season, had never emerged victorious against their city rivals, Accra Hearts of Oak, until the date of May 1, 2024.

In a thrilling match held at the Accra Sports Stadium, Accra Lions secured a 1-0 triumph over Hearts, with Ibrahim Issah scoring the winning goal. This victory marked their first win in six league games.



The significance of this win propelled Accra Lions to the third position in the Ghana Premier League standings, while Hearts of Oak experienced a decline, falling to the twelfth position after suffering their fourth loss in five games.



Following their impressive upset win of 3-2 against Asante Kotoko in Kumasi, Accra Lions achieved yet another remarkable feat by defeating Hearts.

Head coach Ibrahim Tanko attributed the team's victory to their unwavering belief.



"Prior to the match, I expressed that there is always a first time, and considering our performance this season, we are certainly capable of defeating any team. I extend my congratulations to the boys."



In the upcoming match week 29 of the Ghana Premier League, Accra Lions will host Aduana FC, who currently hold the fourth position in the league standings.