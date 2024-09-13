‘If there’s a jealousy problem, I’ll notice it’ – Carlo Ancelotti denies star rift at Real Madrid

Rodrygo

Source: Football-espana

Carlo Ancelotti, the manager of Real Madrid, has once more refuted claims that Rodrygo Goes is dissatisfied with the attention he receives, especially in comparison to Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe, who are currently in the spotlight.

