Import substitution strategy: Learning from European, Asian models

Korsi Dzokoto is the author

The concept of import substitution has long been a strategic cornerstone for nations aiming to strengthen their domestic industries and reduce dependence on foreign goods.

As Ghana navigates the prospects of import restrictions with the proposed Import Restrictions Bill, it becomes imperative to delve into the success stories of European and Asian nations that have effectively implemented import substitution strategies.



Central to this exploration is the foundational step of estimating local demand for various commodities—a critical element that forms the bedrock of the entire import substitution journey.



The historical context of Ghana's economic decisions, particularly during the post-independence era, provides insights into the evolution of import substitution as a fundamental strategy.



Recognising the need for rapid industrialisation and job creation, the early government prioritised manufacturing as the viable path to national development.



Import substitution became the driving force behind the establishment of factories spanning various sectors—from food processing and electronic assembly to glass bottle manufacturing and meat processing.



As we reflect on this history, it is essential to acknowledge that the concept of import substitution has persisted through different economic paradigms, from economic liberalisation to structural adjustment and now to the current era of economic transformation.



Despite the evolving terminology, import substitution remains a constant refrain in policy dialogues within nations.



Understanding local demand



The starting point for any effective import substitution strategy is a thorough understanding of local demand for various commodities.



European and Asian nations that have successfully implemented such strategies meticulously assessed their domestic markets to identify gaps and opportunities. Ghana can draw inspiration from these experiences to conduct a comprehensive analysis of local demand for products targeted by the Import Restrictions Bill.



Case studies from Europe and Asia



Numerous European nations have embraced import substitution strategies throughout their history to stimulate economic development.

In the aftermath of World War II, countries such as Germany and France strategically focused on rebuilding their industrial sectors and minimising reliance on imports.



The key to their success lay in accurately estimating local demand, which guided investments in sectors where domestic production could not only meet but exceed consumption needs.



In parallel, Asian economies, particularly the renowned Asian Tigers—South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Singapore—have demonstrated exceptional prowess in implementing import substitution strategies.



The meticulous estimation of local demand played a pivotal role in their success, allowing these nations to identify sectors where they could cultivate competitive advantages.



Over time, these countries systematically replaced imports with domestically produced goods, contributing to their economic ascendancy.



In other developing nations, particularly in Asia, the initiation of import substitution served as the genesis of broader industrialisation agendas.



These agendas swiftly evolved into vertical integration, encompassing raw material production and other inputs within identified value chains.



The sustained success of manufacturing, especially in Asia, underscores the importance of establishing deep value chains beyond marginal value addition.



As the Asian Tigers deepened their import substitution strategies, they gained the capacity to offer discounts that outpaced those achievable by other manufacturers.



A pertinent illustration of the benefits of vertical integration and value chains comes from Indonesia. Rich in mineral resources, akin to Ghana, Indonesia historically exported raw materials on a large scale.



However, in recent times, Indonesia implemented export bans on certain industrial raw materials like nickel to promote local value chains.



This strategic move resulted in a remarkable surge in stainless steel production—from 24,000 metric tonnes in 2016 to an impressive five million metric tonnes in 2022.

The estimated contribution of nickel and iron ore to Indonesia's GDP stands at $43 billion, employing 357,000 people.



This success story serves as a compelling example of the value chain exploitation that nations, including Ghana, should study and replicate.



Tailoring strategies to local context



While drawing lessons from successful models, Ghana must tailor its import substitution strategy to its unique local context.



This involves not only estimating demand but also considering factors such as existing industrial capabilities, infrastructure, and the potential for technological advancements.



Balancing domestic production and international trade



Successful import substitution strategies strike a delicate balance between promoting domestic production and maintaining healthy international trade relations.



European and Asian nations carefully navigated this balance by gradually substituting imports with locally produced goods without causing significant disruptions to global trade.



Identifying price differentials



A critical aspect of successful import substitution strategies lies in identifying the price differentials between imported products and locally produced alternatives.



Other nations keenly observed these disparities to pinpoint sectors where domestic industries could gain a competitive edge. Ghana can adopt a similar approach, conducting thorough market analyses to understand the cost structures and pricing dynamics.



Subsidising local producers

Armed with insights into price differentials, Ghana can strategically implement subsidies for local producers.



By providing financial support to match the prices of imported products, the government can incentivise local industries to compete on a level playing field.



This targeted subsidy approach encourages efficiency, as local producers are motivated to enhance productivity and reduce costs to remain competitive.



The subsidy mechanism creates a framework for healthy competition between local producers and imported goods.



This competition acts as a catalyst for efficiency improvements within the domestic market.



European and Asian success stories underscore how such targeted interventions lead to innovation, quality improvements, and increased productivity among local producers.



Transparency in subsidy allocation



For the subsidy system to be effective, transparency in its allocation is paramount. European and Asian nations maintained clear and transparent processes in administering subsidies, ensuring fairness and preventing any potential misuse.



Ghana can learn from these examples by establishing transparent mechanisms that instil confidence in local producers and the broader public.



Gradual reduction of subsidies



A well-designed subsidy program should not be a permanent fixture. Drawing from successful models, Ghana should consider a gradual reduction in subsidies over time.



This approach encourages local producers to continually optimize their operations, reducing reliance on subsidies and promoting long-term sustainability.

Encouraging innovation and technology adoption



As part of the subsidy program, Ghana can incentivise local producers to embrace innovation and adopt advanced technologies.



European and Asian nations utilised subsidies not only to level the playing field but also to drive technological advancements within their domestic industries.



This forward-looking approach positions local producers to compete globally.



Collaborative approach with industry stakeholders



Collaboration with industry stakeholders, including producers, associations like AGI, and research institutions, is instrumental in the success of subsidy programs.



By actively involving these entities, Ghana can ensure that subsidies are targeted effectively, addressing the specific needs of each sector and fostering a cooperative environment for sustainable growth.



Conclusion



Identifying price differentials and strategically subsidizing local producers is a powerful tool in Ghana's arsenal as it embarks on the journey of import substitution.



This approach not only promotes healthy competition but also catalyses efficiency improvements and innovation within the local industries.



Drawing inspiration from the experiences of European and Asian nations, Ghana has the opportunity to implement a nuanced and effective subsidy programme that aligns with its developmental goals and sets the stage for a robust, competitive domestic market.