Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Inaki Williams delivers assist in Athletic Bilbao's victory over Celta Vigo

BILBAO, SPAIN NOVEMBER 10: Inaki Williams Of Athletic Club.png BILBAO, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 10: Inaki Williams of Athletic Club

Mon, 23 Sep 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

Inaki Williams, forward for the Black Stars, maintained his impressive performance following the September international break by contributing to another goal for Athletic Bilbao.

He provided an assist in the Copa del Rey champions' 3-1 victory over Celta Vigo in La Liga on Sunday evening.

The Ghanaian international has either scored or assisted in three consecutive matches, helping the Rojiblancos secure their third straight win.

Read full article

Source: Ghanasoccernet