Inaki Williams fully commits to Black Stars with nationality switch

Inaki Williams

Atletico Bilbao forward, Inaki Williams, has expressed his commitment to defending the Black Stars jersey after completing his switch in nationality from Spain to play for Ghana.

In a recent post on social media platform, X, he confirmed his decision to switch nationalities, which was followed by an announcement from the Ghana FA.



Inaki Williams spoke about his motivation behind the switch, stating that he wants to contribute in any way possible to showcase his love for Ghana and Africa.



He emphasized the significance of reconnecting with his roots and expressed gratitude towards Ghana for shaping him into the person he is today.

With great enthusiasm, the highly-rated attacker declared that a new chapter has begun for him. He pledged to give his all and proudly represent Ghana by wearing the Black Stars jersey.



To hear more from Inaki Williams, please listen to the attached audio.



