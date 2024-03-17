Inaki Williams left out of Black Stars squad for Morocco friendlies

Inaki Williams

The Ghanaian national football team, the Black Stars, has announced its 26-man squad for the upcoming international friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda.

However, the team will be missing the services of Athletic Bilbao's star player, Inaki Williams, who has been omitted from the squad for unknown reasons. The 29-year-old forward has been in good form this season for Athletic Club, scoring nine goals and providing three assists.



This friendly match under the leadership of head coach Otto Addo marks his return to coaching the Black Stars on March 22nd, with high expectations for a positive start to his second stint in charge. Other notable absentees from the squad include Richard Ofori, Joseph Paintsil, and Majeed Ashimeru.

The Black Stars are focused on delivering strong performances against Nigeria and Uganda as they continue their preparations for upcoming competitions.



Williams' absence could impact the team's attacking strategy, but the Black Stars will aim to make the most of their squad's depth and talent to secure victories in these friendlies.