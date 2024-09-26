Sports

Inaki Williams praises brother Nico's decision to stay at Athletic Club

Nico And Inaki Williams 22 Nico Williams (left) and Inaki Williams

Thu, 26 Sep 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian striker Inaki Williams has praised his brother, Nico Williams, for opting to remain at Athletic Club despite significant interest from FC Barcelona during the summer transfer window. Barcelona had shown a keen interest in acquiring the Spanish winger, but financial constraints hindered the transfer.

