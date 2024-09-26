Inaki Williams praises brother Nico's decision to stay at Athletic Club

Ghanaian striker Inaki Williams has praised his brother, Nico Williams, for opting to remain at Athletic Club despite significant interest from FC Barcelona during the summer transfer window. Barcelona had shown a keen interest in acquiring the Spanish winger, but financial constraints hindered the transfer.

Nico ultimately decided against a move, vowing to deliver another thrilling season for Athletic fans after receiving the number 10 jersey.



Inaki, prior to Athletic Club’s Europa League match against AS Roma, shared his thoughts on his brother's choice.



"It has been a very long, very hard summer. A summer of having to make decisions. After several months, for me, the right decision has been made," he stated.

Reports indicate that Inaki may have influenced Nico's decision to stay with the Basque club for another year. The elder Williams is now concentrating on their mutual aspiration of succeeding in European competitions.



"Now we have a dream to fulfill, like the whole team. There are few of us who have had the chance to play in European competition with Athletic, and now we are going to fulfill the dream of many," Inaki remarked.