Inaki Williams ranked second-best African performer in Europe

Inaki Williams

Inaki Williams has been recognized as the second-best African performer in Europe, boasting a rating of 7.29, according to WhoScored.com.

The forward has been in exceptional form for Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish league, contributing 16 goals (11 goals and five assists) in 30 games across all competitions despite playing as a winger.



Interestingly, Los Leone's poor form in the 2023/24 season coincided with January, the same period when the player was away on international duty with Ghana at the AFCON.



Following his return from the AFCON, Bilbao has played 11 games, winning seven, losing one, and drawing three. He played a crucial role in Bilbao's victory over Barcelona in the Copa del Rey on January 24.

Inaki’s fellow countryman, Mohammed Kudus, has been a standout player for Premier League side West Ham United, ranking as Africa’s third highest-rated player in Europe.



With 15 goals and five assists in 37 games across all competitions, the 23-year-old is the top-scoring midfielder in Europe for the 2023/24 season.



The left-footed midfielder made a €40m move from Ajax to West Ham during the summer, and his value has now increased to €50m due to his impressive displays.