Inaki Williams reaches new milestone at Athletic Bilbao with goal against Osasuna

Inaki Williams

In the Saturday night comeback draw against Osusuna, Inaki Williams, the Ghanaian forward, showcased his impressive scoring abilities once again by scoring his 12th goal of the season for Athletic Bilbao.

This achievement marked a significant milestone for Williams, as it was his 100th goal for the club.



Furthermore, this goal contributed to his most successful campaign in the Red and White jersey, with three goals in the last two games.



During the first 50 minutes of the match, Athletic Bilbao found themselves on the back foot as Raul Garcia and Reuben Garcia scored for the opposing team.



However, Williams initiated the team's fightback by reducing the deficit with a superb finish at the hour mark.

In the dying moments of extra time, Asier Villalibre, a substitute in the second half, secured a crucial point for Athletic Bilbao in their pursuit of a UEFA Champions League spot.



Since his debut for the club in 2015, the Bilbao-born forward has garnered a strong following and has become a fan favourite.



His heroics in the Copa del Rey triumph last month further solidified his cult hero status at Athletic Club.



