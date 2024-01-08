'Injured' Mohammed Kudus in town, unavailable for Namibia friendly - Report

Mohammed Kudus

West Ham player Mohammed Kudus has arrived in the country ahead of joining his colleague Black Stars players in pre-African Cup of Nations (AFCON) camp.

Kudus is the last Black Stars player to report to camp ahead of the team's travel to Ivory Coast where the 2023 AFCON is billed to take place.



"The star man will not be part of the team that plays Namibia in the pre AFCON friendly tomorrow but will likely join the team anytime from tomorrow," Saddick Adams stated on X.



He added that Kudus is "nursing a minor injury and Accra offers the best opportunity to continue that recuperation. Ghana Black Stars currently has some of the best medics on the continent and in control of the situation."



Kudus has been in fine form for his club West Ham and is seen as a crucial part of Chris Hughton's team for the AFCON as Ghana seeks to end a long trophy drought.



Meanwhile, the Black Stars will play Namibia in an international friendly before emplaning for Ivory Coast. The game is scheduled for the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi later tonight.



TWI NEWS

SARA



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







